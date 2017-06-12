2017 NHL Draft Order For First Round Set After Penguins Win Stanley Cup

Share this:

The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Nashville Predators in Game 6 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night for their second straight title, and now it’s time for all 30 NHL teams to turn their attention to the NHL Draft on June 23 in Chicago.

The order for the first round now is set with the playoffs over. We already knew the top 14 picks after a wild draft lottery that saw the New Jersey Devils win the No. 1 overall selection despite having the fifth-best odds to win it.

The top prospect in this draft class is Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL) center Nolan Patrick, who the Devils are expected to take barring a huge surprise or trade.

Here’s the order for Round 1.

Order of selection for Round 1 of the 2017 #NHLDraft. pic.twitter.com/3E0ijJ9zSs — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 12, 2017

