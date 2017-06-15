2017 U.S. Open Live Stream: Watch First Round From Erin Hills Online

Share this:

The wait finally is over.

The year’s second major gets underway Thursday at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisc., with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson hoping to defend his title after last year’s victory at Oakmont Country Club.

Johnson will be in a featured group with 2015 U.S. Open winner Jordan Spieth and 2014 U.S. Open champion Martin Kaymer. The group will tee off on the 10th hole at 8:35 a.m. ET.

While Johnson is the favorite to take home the prize, the U.S. Open field is chalk full of star golfers looking to unseat the new father.

This year’s edition of the toughest test in golf might be a tad different than years past, as the United States Golf Association elected to mow the treacherous fescue rough, much to the dismay of Rory McIlroy.

Here’s how you can watch the first round of the 2017 U.S. Open online.

When: Thursday, June 15, at 7:30 a.m. ET (FOX live stream begins at 11 a.m. ET)

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go, USOpen.com

