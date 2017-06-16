2017 U.S. Open Live Stream: Watch Second Round From Erin Hills Online

Share this:

The U.S. Open is supposed to be the toughest test in golf, but the best players in the world made Erin Hills look like anything but during Thursday’s first round.

Conditions were perfect for low scores in the morning, and Rickie Fowler took advantage with a brilliant 7-under-par 65, which was tied for the best first-round score with Jack Nicklaus and Tom Weiskopf, both of whom shot 7-under 63 at the 1980 U.S. Open at Baltusrol.

But not everyone had a great day. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day were just some of the big names on the wrong side of even after subpar rounds.

Everyone will have some work to do to apply some pressure on Fowler, and the Day 2 action will get underway with the first tee time at 6:45 a.m. ET in Erin, Wisc.

Here’s how you can watch the second round of the 2017 U.S. Open online.

When: Thursday, June 15, at 6:45 a.m. (FOX live stream begins at 11 a.m.)

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go, USOpen.com

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images