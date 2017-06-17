2017 U.S. Open Live Stream: Watch Third Round From Erin Hills Online

Share this:

The first two rounds of the 2017 U.S. Open have been wild, to say the least.

A record number of golfers shot under par through 36 holes, yet the top three golfers in the world — Dustin Johnson, Jason Day and Rory McIlroy — all missed the cut.

Rickie Fowler, the Round 1 leader, shot a 1-over 73 to drop to 6 under par in a three-way tie for fifth with Jamie Lovemark and J.B. Holmes. Paul Casey, Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood all are in the lead at 7 under par.

The final group will tee off at 3:29 p.m. ET on Saturday at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisc.

Here’s how you can watch the third round of the 2017 U.S. Open online.

When: Saturday, June 17, at 9:26 a.m. (FOX live stream begins at 11 a.m.)

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go, USOpen.com

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images