76ers Don’t Need Kyle Lowry With Rumored Celtics Trade For No. 1 NBA Draft Pick

Share this:

Tweet







Kyle Lowry’s potential homecoming to Philadelphia might have been derailed by the 76ers’ likely trade with the Boston Celtics to acquire the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The 76ers and Celtics reportedly are set to finalize the trade Monday, and Philly is expected to use the top selection to draft Washington point guard Markelle Fultz.

With Fultz in the fold and presumably the 76ers’ starting point guard of the present and future, making a free-agent contract offer to Kyle Lowry no longer makes sense for Philadelphia.

Among the many questions post-trade: How does the Boston/Philly deal impact Kyle Lowry's July? The Sixers are obviously no longer an option. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 18, 2017

Lowry was an All-Star this past season for the Toronto Raptors. He averaged 22.4 points, 7.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game. He played his college basketball at Villanova, which obviously is close to Philadelphia.

Even though the 76ers could afford Lowry because they are way under the salary cap, the rest of their roster figures to get real expensive in the next few years. Joel Embiid, Robert Covington, Jahlil Okafor and others would be eligible extensions during the time of Lowry’s contract with the 76ers, if the Sixers signed him to a four-year deal.

The 76ers have built an exciting core of young players with tremendous talent, and if these players realize their potential, keeping them together would be very expensive. Philly would be wise to maintain its financial flexibility by not signing a player for max money this summer, even if it’s a star like Lowry with Philly ties.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images