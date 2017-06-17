76ers’ Joel Embiid, Dario Saric Want Markelle Fultz To ‘Trust The Process’

Share this:

Tweet







While the Boston Celtics and 76ers reportedly are working out a deal for Philadelphia to acquire the No. 1 overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft, a few members of the 76ers are excited about the prospects of Washington guard Markelle Fultz becoming part of their process.

Joel Embiid and Dario Saric fanned the trade rumor flames Saturday when they tweeted a photo of themselves in front of a locker with Fultz’s name on it with the caption — “Trust The Process.”

Trust The Process pic.twitter.com/LLNzDiBWpc — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 17, 2017

Fultz, of course, is expected to be the top selection in the draft and was in Philadelphia on Saturday for a pre-draft workout.

The C’s and 76ers reportedly are working on a trade that would send the No. 1 pick to Philadelphia in exchange for the No. 3 overall selection and a number of other picks.

If the trade is finalized, the Celtics could flip the picks to acquire a star like Jimmy Butler or draft Josh Jackson with the third pick in the 2017 draft and hold onto the remaining assets for a future deal.

Either way, Danny Ainge’s price might have gone up after Embiid’s tweet.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images