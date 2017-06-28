Adam Silver Has Very Honest Take On NBA Draft Lottery ‘Not Working’

Share this:

NBA commissioner Adam Silver isn’t afraid to say what’s on his mind.

Maybe the only commissioner who doesn’t get booed when he walks to the podium for a draft, Silver has passed with flying colors so far while leading The Association thanks to his openness and willing to tackle problems head on. Soon, he might address the NBA draft lottery.

Silver recently had a candid interview with “The Dan Patrick Show” on the topic, which The Sports Daily highlighted in an article published Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images