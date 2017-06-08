Addison Russell Denies Domestic Abuse Allegations; Cubs Release Statement

Share this:

Addison Russell has responded to the series allegations made against him.

The Chicago Cubs shortstop was accused of cheating on his wife, Melisa, and domestic abuse in her since-deleted Instagram post and subsequent response from Melisa Russell’s friend, Carlie Reed. The Instagram was posted Wednesday night.

Russell since has denied the allegations in a statement, which was released Thursday afternoon.

“Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful,” Russell said in the statement, via ESPN.com. “For the well-being of my family, I’ll have no further comment.”

Major League Baseball is investigating the allegations, and the Cubs also have released a statement.

“Last night, we were made aware of a serious claim posted on social media about Addison Russell. We reached out to Major League Baseball and, following the protocol established by MLB, will fully cooperate with the Commissioner’s Office as it gathers pertinent facts,” the Cubs said in the statement, per ESPN.com. “Addison will not be in uniform tonight to allow him to work through this matter.”

