Addison Russell Under MLB Investigation After Wife’s Abuse Allegations

Addison Russell has far bigger problems than his .209 batting average through 54 games.

Major League Baseball announced Thursday it will investigate the Chicago Cubs shortstop for domestic violence allegations his wife, Melisa, made against him Wednesday night.

In a since-deleted Instagram post Wednesday night, Russell’s wife accused the 23-year-old of being unfaithful, writing that he “cheated on, lied to (and) disrespected” her on a daily basis.

Melisa Russell’s friend, Carlie Reed, responded to the post with a claim that Russell not only cheated on his wife, but also beat her in front of their two children.

“Hateful is cheating on your wife, mentally and physically abusing her,” Reed wrote. “Melisa didn’t want that out but I’ll say it. He hit her. In front of (their children) Aiden and Mila.”

Addison and Melisa have been married since January 2016 and had their first child in August 2015.

MLB is expected to interview both Melisa and her friend in the investigation, per the Chicago Sun Times. The investigation will be the league’s second open probe into domestic violence allegations, as it already is investigating Tampa Bay Rays catcher Derek Norris.

