AIG Hurling Classic And Irish Festival Returns To Fenway Park November 2017

Hurling is coming back to Fenway Park!

The Boston Red Sox will host the AIG Hurling Classic and Irish Festival at Fenway this fall on Sunday, November 19.

Fenway last hosted the hurling event in 2015 when Galaway defeated Dublin 50-47 in the match.

Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy joined NESN’s Tom Caron to talk about the return of the Irish sport and you can hear what he had to say in the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports Images