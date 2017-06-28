Red Sox Gameday Live

AIG Hurling Classic And Irish Festival Returns To Fenway Park November 2017

by on Wed, Jun 28, 2017 at 7:03PM
2,293

Hurling is coming back to Fenway Park!

The Boston Red Sox will host the AIG Hurling Classic and Irish Festival at Fenway this fall on Sunday, November 19.

Fenway last hosted the hurling event in 2015 when Galaway defeated Dublin 50-47 in the match.

Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy joined NESN’s Tom Caron to talk about the return of the Irish sport and you can hear what he had to say in the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

Related NESN.com Stories

More Stories

NESN Team
COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

© 2017 NESN