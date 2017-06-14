Al Horford Follows Gordon Hayward On Instagram, Stokes Fire On Celtics Rumors

Share this:

Want the latest rumblings on NBA free agents? Check your Instagram feed.

Because the NBA Finals are over and people have nothing better to do, the latest craze is to speculate about the Instagram activity of NBA players. And on Wednesday, Boston Celtics forward Al Horford gave us a juicy tidbit.

As others have noted, the games have begun. pic.twitter.com/8LCUJTBn6Y — Jay King (@ByJayKing) June 14, 2017

That’s Horford following the Instagram account of Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward, who is rumored to be the Celtics’ top target in free agency this summer.

We’re obligated to say this could just be a coincidence, but Horford’s teammate, Isaiah Thomas, also began following Hayward on Instagram on Tuesday. Horford and Thomas would figure to be the Celtics’ two most prominent pitchmen in recruiting any free agent to Boston, and it appears both now are keeping tabs on Hayward via social media.

We won’t draw any more conclusions than that. But the C’s have the cap space to sign a high-profile free agent and have been linked to all sorts of rumors, so be prepared for a lot more eye emojis and social media scuttlebutt over the next several weeks.

