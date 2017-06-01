Takuma Sato’s Team Responds To Racist Messages After Indy 500 Win

Share this:

Tweet







Andretti Autosport has its driver’s back.

The team took to Facebook on Wednesday to offer support for Takuma Sato, whose thrilling victory in the 101st Indianapolis 500 was marred by racist comments made by sportswriter Terry Frei and others on social media. Even the Andretti team’s own Facebook posts weren’t immune to derogatory comments, prompting the team to issue a statement.

It appears than anyone trying to detract from Sato’s moment is fighting a losing battle, however. Andretti’s social media managers reportedly have been aggressively monitoring the activity on their Facebook page and deleting offensive comments about the Japanese driver, while Frei, who was working at The Denver Post when he sent his now-infamous tweet, has since left the publication.

Sato, on the other hand, is enjoying every stop on his well-earned victory tour.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images