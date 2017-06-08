Andrew Benintendi Back On Track For Red Sox After Troubling Slump

Share this:

Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi seems to have broken out of his slump and is back on track at the plate.

The Red Sox’s young outfielder is batting .462 with three home runs, four RBI, and only one strikeout in his last four games. In the previous five games, he was 0-14 with four Ks.

Benintendi will hope to continue his hitting ways against the New York Yankees as Boston and New York wrap up a three-game series in the Bronx Thursday night.

