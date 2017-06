Share this:

Andrew Benintendi hadn’t hit a home run in 22 games entering Sunday afternoon’s matchup against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

But the Red Sox left fielder broke out of his slump with two homers to highlight a 3-for-4 day at the plate in Boston’s 7-3 win.

Check out the video above to hear NESN’s Jerry Remy break down Benintendi’s performance, as seen on “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.