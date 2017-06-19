Andrew Benintendi, Christian Vazquez Show Off Cannons In Red Sox’s Win

Share this:

A pair of perfect throws helped the Boston Red Sox beat the Houston Astros 6-5 on Sunday night at Minute Maid Park.

Left fielder Andrew Benintendi and catcher Christian Vazquez both showed off their cannons in Boston’s one-run win, with Benintendi cutting down a runner at the plate in the eighth inning and Vazquez throwing out a potential base stealer for the final out of the contest.

It was an impressive victory for the Red Sox, who took two of three from the Astros over the weekend, and it perhaps wouldn’t have been possible without Benintendi and Vazquez delivering a couple of strikes right on the money.