Andrew Benintendi Sends Red Sox On Road Trip With Walk-Off Win Vs. Phillies

Andrew Benintendi gave the Boston Red Sox a sweet ending to a short homestand.

The young left fielder tallied his first career walk-off hit during the Red Sox’s 4-3 win in 12 innings over the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

Benintendi ripped a laser over the head of right fielder Aaron Altherr to score Xander Bogaerts and send the Fenway Faithful into a frenzy.

The Red Sox will head to Philadelphia for two more against the Phillies before moving on to the Houston to face the Astros, and finishing the trip in Kansas City against the Royals.

To hear what Benintendi had to say about the win and the upcoming road trip, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images