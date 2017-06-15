Angels Reliever Throws Shade At Aaron Judge After Series Win Over Yankees

Share this:

David Hernandez might be getting a little tired of all the Aaron Judge hoopla.

The Angels reliever appeared to throw some shade at the Yankees slugger after Los Angeles defeated New York 7-5 on Wednesday night, giving the Halos a series victory over the Bronx Bombers. Hernandez got Judge, who represented the potential tying run, to ground out to end the series finale at Angel Stadium.

Hernandez’s zinger came in the form of a tweet, in which the right-hander alluded to the Judge hype with the phrase, “And the verdict is in…. ”

Judge, of course, has been a beast this season, hitting .338 with 22 home runs and 49 RBIs in 61 games for the first-place Yankees. The hype surrounding the 25-year-old is starting to reach crazy heights, though, so it really comes as no surprise that an opponent was fired up about slaying the beast.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images