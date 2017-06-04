Are Red Sox’s Opponents Adjusting To Chris Sale’s Pitching Approach?

Share this:

Chris Sale hasn’t been quite as dominant lately as he was in his first several starts as a member of Boston Red Sox. Ahead of Sale’s 12th start for Boston, NESN’s Steve Lyons explained what’s been behind this slight dip in effectiveness Sunday on “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

As Lyons sees it, opposing hitters are beginning to get a read on Sale. They’re swinging earlier in counts against the All-Star left-hander, which Lyons believes has contributed to his moderate decline in strikeout numbers.

That’s not to say Sale is struggling — far from it. He’s completed seven or more innings in nine of his first 11 starts and ranks fifth in the American League with a 2.77 ERA.

