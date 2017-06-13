Are The Red Sox Pushing The Envelope With Aggressive Baserunning?

Share this:

Tweet







The Red Sox have displayed aggressive baserunning in 2017 to make up for a lack of offense at the plate, but is Boston pushing the envelope?

The Red Sox are tied with the Texas Rangers for the most outs on base, 29 total, this season.

In Monday night’s walk-off win against the Philadelphia Phillies, Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi was doubled-up on a fly ball after failing to dive back safely to second base on an aggressive lead. Luckily for the Sox, the inning-ending double play did not cost Boston the game.

Red Sox manager John Farrell addressed Boston’s aggressiveness and Benintendi’s mistake, and you can hear what he had to say in the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images