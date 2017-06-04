Ariana Grande Manchester Benefit Concert: How To Watch On TV, Online

Share this:

Some of the biggest names in music will come together Sunday to support the victims of last month’s bombing in Manchester, England.

The “One Love Manchester” benefit concert, headlined by Ariana Grande, will feature performances by Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Usher and Pharrell Williams, among others. The show will be held at Old Trafford, the home stadium of Manchester United.

An attack at Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena on May 22 killed 22 people and injured more than 100. Proceeds from Sunday’s event will go to the victims and their families.

“One Love Manchester” is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. local time) and will air live in the U.S. on Freeform. It also will be streamed live on Grande’s YouTube channel.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: Freeform

Live stream: YouTube

