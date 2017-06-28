Aston Martin Confirms All-Electric RapidE Sedan Will Arrive In 2019

Share this:

In just two years, Aston Martin finally will hop on the electric bandwagon.

The British automaker’s first all-electric vehicle, the RapidE sedan, will enter production in 2019, Aston announced in a press release Tuesday. Revealed as a concept back in 2015, the RapidE is set for a production run of just 155 cars.

Essentially, the vehicle will be a combination of Aston’s Rapide S and forthcoming Rapide AMR concept. Aston says the electric sedan will be based on the AMR but feature the ride dynamics of the S. And although that ensures the RapidE will have trademark look and feel of an Aston, the fact the 6-liter V-12 engine found in those models is being swapped for an all-electric powertrain shows the company isn’t afraid to change the status quo.

“RapidE represents a sustainable future in which Aston Martin’s values of seductive style and supreme performance don’t merely co-exist alongside a new zero-emission powertrain, but are enhanced by it,” Aston president and CEO Andy Palmer said in a statement. “The internal combustion engine has been at the heart of Aston Martin for more than a century, and will continue to be for years to come.

“RapidE will showcase Aston Martin’s vision, desire and capability to successfully embrace radical change, delivering a new breed of car that stays true to our ethos and delights our customers.”

Judging by these concept photos released by Aston, the RapidE will look very similar to the AMR.

With planned production of only 155 cars, the RapidE will be a pretty tough vehicle to get your hands on. Personally, we just hope Tom Brady is one of the lucky few.

All photos via Aston Martin