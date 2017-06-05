Aston Martin Plans To Take Fight To Ferrari On Supercar Front In 2020

Share this:

Aston Martin already is set to take on the likes of Mercedes-AMG with its upcoming hypercar. But it apparently also now wants to challenge Ferrari at its own game.

Aston CEO Andy Palmer recently told Auto Express that the British manufacturer plans to launch a mid-engine supercar in 2020 that will rival the Ferrari 488. Palmer says the move essentially is necessary to fill a gap in its product lineup.

Ferrari uses the 488 to bridge the gap between its less expensive front-engine cars, such as the 812 Superfast, and the LaFerrari hypercar. Aston Martin, however, currently doesn’t produce any mid-engine vehicles.

“We have a slightly lower average transaction price than Ferrari, so you need something that connects your Valkyrie at 2.5 to 3 million pounds (roughly $3.23 to $3.88 million) with the rest of the group,” Palmer said. “We have an obvious blind spot where the likes of the 488 sit.”

Although Palmer didn’t definitively say the car in question will have the engine mounted behind the driver, he admitted that most likely will be the case.

“It doesn’t, but it’s easier to get the 50-50 weight distribution and that market tends to be defined as mid-engined,” Palmer told Auto Express.

Some manufacturers have made supercars that have their engines up front, we frankly hope Aston Martin doesn’t even explore that option. All it makes, and all it ever has made, are front-engine GT cars, so this is an opportunity for it to showcase it’s true potential.

Plus, we really want to see a three-way fight between the un-named Aston, Ferrari 488 and McLaren 720S, the forthcoming 650S successor.

Thumbnail photo via Aston Martin