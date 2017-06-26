Watch Athletics’ Adam Rosales’ Set Record For Fastest Home-Run Trot

Adam Rosales goes all out to keep his place in baseball’s record books.
The Oakland Athletics third baseman set a new record for the fastest over-the-fence home-run trot Sunday in his team’s 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox, according to Statcast. As he often does, Rosales burst out of the batter’s box and sprinted around the bases following his ninth-inning solo home run.
Rosales broke his own record with Sunday’s effort, according to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser.
Apparently, he really was that excited to return to the dugout.
Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images
