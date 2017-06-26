Watch Athletics’ Adam Rosales’ Set Record For Fastest Home-Run Trot

Share this:

Adam Rosales goes all out to keep his place in baseball’s record books.

The Oakland Athletics third baseman set a new record for the fastest over-the-fence home-run trot Sunday in his team’s 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox, according to Statcast. As he often does, Rosales burst out of the batter’s box and sprinted around the bases following his ninth-inning solo home run.

.@arosie7 rounded the bases in 15.88 seconds on today’s HR; which is faster than 9 of the 23 inside-the-park homers since 2015. #Statcast pic.twitter.com/j4WWPlSljd — #Statcast (@statcast) June 26, 2017

Rosales broke his own record with Sunday’s effort, according to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser.

Statcast says that home run sprint was Rosales' fastest yet, 15.88. How is this guy getting faster every year? — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) June 25, 2017

Apparently, he really was that excited to return to the dugout.

