Australia Vs. Cameroon Live Stream: Watch Confederations Cup Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







Cameroon’s and Australia’s chances of survival at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup are in the balance.

The teams will meet Thursday in Saint Petersburg, Russia, in a Confederations Cup Group B game between the third- and fourth-place teams in the standings. The Australia-Cameroon winner will revive its hopes of advancing to the semifinals, while the loser will be eliminated from the competition.

This is the first-ever meeting between Australia and Cameroon. Fans should expect an open game between teams that like to play on the front foot.

Here’s how to watch Australia vs. Cameroon online.

When: Thursday, June 22, at 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/FIFATV