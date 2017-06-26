Avery Bradley Trusts Danny Ainge To Make Right Decisions For Celtics

Share this:

Tweet







It seemed like every other NBA trade rumor leading up to last Thursday’s draft involved the Boston Celtics, and Avery Bradley’s name came up more than a few times.

The C’s decided to trade their No. 1 pick for the No. 3 selection and a future first-rounder, and they used their new pick on Jayson Tatum. So, as a result, everyone who was in green before Thursday still is, including Bradley.

And Bradley isn’t letting those rumors get to him.

“That’s another thing that’s out of my control,” Bradley said of trade rumors during media availability at his summer camp at Brandeis University, via MassLive.com’s Jay King. “So, I don’t worry about. I know that if that was the case and I happened to get traded, the Celtics are going to do whatever’s best for them, and I’m going to have to do whatever’s best for me once I’m put in a different situation. I don’t worry about it. Our job is to play basketball and not worry about trades.”

Bradley later mentioned the Jimmy Butler trade and how it’s good for the NBA. And when he was asked further about that deal, he expressed full confidence in Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge.

Avery Bradley said he has a lot of faith in Danny Ainge this summer: pic.twitter.com/jVGk882fj3 — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 26, 2017

You can hear Bradley answer those questions and more in the video, via MassLive.com.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images