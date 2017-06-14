Barack Obama Texted Kevin Durant After Finals Win, Praised His Defense

Share this:

Winning your first NBA Finals must be pretty amazing on its own, but winning your first NBA Finals and getting congratulated by a former president must be even better.

It was for Kevin Durant, at least.

Durant helped lead the Golden State Warriors to their second title in three years with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers and earned Finals MVP honors for his effort. He received plenty of texts and congratulations after the win, but he told The Ringer’s Bill Simmons on Wednesday the most surprising came from the 44th President of the United States.

“(Barack) Obama,” Durant said. “Well, he sent a text through somebody to get to me.”

Naturally, Simmons wanted to know exactly what Obama said to Durant in his message.

“Congrats,” Durant said. “Your defense was really good, which was random … and he told me to enjoy it, have some fun, typical stuff. I wasn’t expecting that.”

Durant went on to say that he didn’t hear from Rihanna, so it appears their beef still is ongoing. You win some, you lose some, we guess.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images