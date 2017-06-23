Barrett-Jackson Northeast: Collector Car Auctions Not Just For High Rollers

Share this:

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Many people assume collector car auctions are only for those who can afford luxurious, highly priced vehicles. But that’s not the case.

Car enthusiasts flocked to Mohegan Sun this week for Barrett-Jackson Northeast, and they arrived to an extremely diverse set of vehicles. Sure, there were plenty of Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Rolls-Royces making their ways to the block. But there also was an abundance of affordable models that were just as interesting — some of them more so.

This, of course, is by design.

BestRide’s Craig Fitzgerald caught up with Barrett-Jackson CEO and president Craig Jackson on Friday to talk about how the second-annual show has something for just about everyone.

Watch the complete interview above.

