Barrett-Jackson Northeast: Chevrolet Shows Off Corvette Grand Sport

Share this:

Tweet







UNCASVILLE, CONN., — When walking around Barrett-Jackson Northeast on Friday, it was hard not to notice the large amount of Chevrolet Corvettes that made the trip to Mohegan Sun.

And although some of the vintage models deservedly received much of the attention, it was one of the newest ones that perhaps stood out the most: the 2017 Corvette Grand Sport.

It might not pack us much power under the hood as the Corvette Z06, but the Grand Sport gives fans plenty to be excited about.

BestRide’s Craig Fitzgerald caught up with Sean Finnegan, Chevrolet’s manager of corporate events, and Jamie Makowski, one of the automaker’s product specialists, to learn more about this exciting car.

Watch the complete interview above.

Thumbnail photo via Chevrolet