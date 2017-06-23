Barrett-Jackson Northeast: Ford GT Steals Show At Collector Car Auction

Share this:

UNCASVILLE, CONN., — One of the most buzzed about cars at Barrett Jackson Northeast did nothing but spin in circles all day.

located at Ford Performance’s display at Mohegan Sun, the Ford GT attracted crowds all day Friday, and with good reason. In addition to being the fastest production vehicle Ford has ever built, the car carries a history with it that racing fans around the world are well aware of.

BestRide’s Craig Fitzgerald caught up with Ford Performance Marketing Manager Jim Owens on Friday to talk about what makes the iconic car so special.

Watch the complete interview above.

Thumbnail photo via Ford