Barrett-Jackson Northeast: Why Insuring Your Classic Car Is Important

Classic car enthusiasts will make their way to Connecticut on Wednesday for Barrett-Jackson Northeast. And if you’re somebody who’s thinking about bidding on your dream car at Mohegan Sun, we have one important piece of advice: insure it.

Although classic vehicles often live their lives being transported from one show to the next, it’s still worth insuring them. However, you might need a new insurance agent to do so.

Because classics get very little use compared to daily drivers, covering them through your current insurance company could force you to pay much higher premiums than you need to. Specialty insurance companies such as Hagerty, however, have a good understanding of the market and offer more appropriate rates.

NESN Fuel’s Rachel Holt recently talked with Craig Fitzgerald from BestRide.com to find out everything you need to know about insuring your collector car.

Thumbnail photo via Fiat Chrysler Automobiles