Barrett-Jackson Northeast: Why Similar Cars’ Values Can Vary Wildly

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — To the untrained eye, a Ford Mustang is a Ford Mustang, a Dodge Challenger is a Dodge Challenger and a Pontiac GTO is a Pontiac GTO.

That couldn’t be more wrong, however, and collector car experts know better.

With the second annual Barrett-Jackson Northeast collector car auction in full swing at Mohegan Sun, NESN Fuel’s Rachel Holt and BestRide.com’s Craig Fitzgerald compared two visually similar Chevrolet Chevelles to demonstrate why there’s far more to assessing a car’s value than meets the eye.