Belmont Stakes 2017 Post Positions: Full Draw, Lineup For Belmont Park

Share this:

Tweet







The 149th Belmont Stakes kick off Saturday, and the third leg of the Triple Crown won’t go to either of the winners of the first two races.

Neither Always Dreaming, who won the Kentucky Derby, nor Cloud Computing, who won the Preakness Stakes, are competing at Belmont Park, but there will be some familiar faces, including favorite Irish War Cry and Lookin at Lee, another frontrunner. Posts for the Belmont Stakes were drawn Wednesday.

Here are the post positions for all 12 horses running the longest leg of the Triple Crown.

1. Twisted Tom

2. Tapwrit

3. Gormley

4. J Boys Echo

5. Hollywood Handsome

6. Lookin At Lee

7. Irish War Cry

8. Senior Investment

9. Meantime

10. Multiplier

11. Epicharis

12. Patch

Thumbnail photo via Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports Images