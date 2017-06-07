Belmont Stakes Odds 2017: Early Betting Lines, Favorites To Win Race

Always Dreaming’s pursuit of the triple crown ended last month when the Kentucky Derby winner finished a disappointing eighth at the Preakness Stakes.
He won’t be running in Saturday’s Belmont Stakes in New York, which has opened the door for Classic Empire to claim a major trophy as a 2-to-1 favorite.
Classic Empire finished second in the Preakness. He lost to Cloud Computing, who also is not racing at the Belmont. Lookin At Lee might provide the toughest competition. He finished fourth at Pimlico and also raced at Churchill Downs.
Here are the early betting lines for the 2017 Belmont Stakes, via our friends at OddsShark.
Classic Empire: +200
Epicharis : +500
Lookin At Lee: +500
Senior Investment: +800
Irish War Cry: +900
Tapwrit: +1000
Twisted Tom: +1400
Gormley: +1600
Irap: +1600
Patch: +1800
J Boys Echo: +2000
Multiplier: +2500
Meantime: +2500
