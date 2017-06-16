Ben Stiller Brings ‘Dodgeball’ Cast Back Together For Good Cause

Share this:

Tweet







In the summer of 2004, “Dodgeball” swept the nation. Not the sport — the movie.

“Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” starring Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn as rival gym owners who square off in a $50,000 dodgeball tournament, quickly became a hit. Now, 13 years later, Stiller has brought the gang back together for a good cause.

Fans can enter for the chance to play dodgeball with Stiller and Vaughn — as their movie characters, White Goodman and Peter LaFleur — as part of a fundraiser for the Stiller Foundation, which provides educational opportunities to underprivileged children.

From the official contest announcement:

Ben Stiller wants you to grab a ball. Join Team Globo Gym—or Average Joe’s, if losing is your thing—as they face off on the dodgeball court for one final showdown. Strap on your kneepads, hike up your shorts and put on your sweatband. It’s rematch time and you’re on the squad. Goodman and the guys will train you to throw wrenches and dodge blindfolded with the best. The competition is fierce this time and you’re going to need to step it up. Get outfitted in custom-made team t-shirts and let the balls fly. After the game (aka, after the Purple Cobras dominate), you’ll take a team photo together so you can remember the time you crushed Average Joe’s once and for all. Then, you and Ben will grab some pizza to celebrate. Flights and hotel are on us.

Watch Stiller, Vaughn, Christine Taylor, Justin Long and the rest of the reassembled cast reunite and talk some trash in the video below.

Thumbnail photo via Omaze