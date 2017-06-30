Ben Stiller Gives Lewis Hamilton Ultimatum: Join ‘Dodgeball’ Team Or Else

Share this:

Lewis Hamilton’s got a decision to make: Globo Gym or Average Joe’s.

Not an easy call to make, but the British Formula One star might want to choose wisely, unless he wants to face the wrath of White Goodman and the world’s creepiest mustache.

Goodman, played by Ben Stiller in the 2004 film “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” sent Hamilton a message Thursday, inviting him to join Globo Gym for the upcoming “Dodgeball” reunion/fundraiser. The Globo Gym captain takes a couple shots at the occasionally opinionated driver, but he saves the best joke for last.

Watch Goodman deliver his message in the Instagram post below:

😂😂😂😂 my response coming soon @benstiller!!! A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Jun 29, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

While the Mercedes-AMG Petronas star likely won’t be joining the cast of “Hamilton” anytime soon, he did showcase his acting chops (sort of) in “Cars 3”.

If Hamilton does join Globo Gym, we just hope Scuderia Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel joins Average Joe’s, as these two clearly have a score to settle.