The New England Patriots’ “quarterback situation” recently was ranked seventh in the NFL by Rotoworld.com.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, Zack Cox and Michaela Vernava disagree with the ranking and believe the Patriots should be ranked higher. Watch them discuss the quarterback situation rankings and much more on this week’s “Between The Tackles” podcast above.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images