New England Patriots three-day mandatory minicamp has come and gone, so it’s time to talk about standouts, both positive and negative.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox recapped Patriots minicamp with MassLive.com’s Kevin Duffy on this week’s edition of the “Between The Tackles” podcast. Watch the full show above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images