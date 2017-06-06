Bill Belichick Addresses Tom Brady Concussion Story, Says Patriots Follow Injury Rules

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick responded Tuesday to comments Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, made about the quarterback’s health last month.

In an interview with CBS News, Bundchen said Brady suffered a concussion last season. Brady never has been listed on a Patriots injury report with a concussion or any sort of head injury.

From Belichick’s Tuesday morning news conference:

Question: What is the organization’s response to the comment by a family member that Tom Brady suffered a concussion last season?

Belichick: “Well, I’m sure you know, we file injury reports every week. I’m not sure when the next one’s due, probably sometime in September, but we’ll have one for you then.”

Q: How challenging is managing the reporting and treatment of concussions from a team standpoint?

Belichick: “We file our reports in compliance with league guidelines.”

Q: Have you seen progress in players self-reporting concussion-like symptoms?

Belichick: “You know, our medical staff really handles the injury situation with players. Players don’t come to me, and I don’t treat them for injuries. That’s not really my job. That’s what we have medical staff for.”

Q: To what degree is player safety important to you personally, particularly as it pertains to concussions and head injuries?

Belichick: “Yeah, I think I’ve talked about that quite a bit. Our foundation supports that cause. Personally, I’ve spent a lot of time on it.”

Brady, who participated in Day 1 of mandatory Patriots minicamp Tuesday, has yet to speak with reporters since Bundchen’s revealing interview.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images