Bill Belichick Tops New List Of 25 Greatest Coaches In NFL History

On Monday, Bleacher Report confirmed what New England Patriots fans have known for quite some time — Bill Belichick is the greatest coach in NFL history.

Bleacher Report released its top 25 rankings of all-time and the Patriots head coach was at the top of the mountain.

The rankings, according to Bleacher Report’s Mike Tanier, are based on four things: Super Bowl and NFL championships, conference titles and playoff appearances, career winning percentage and impact and innovation.

Belichick claimed the top spot, just ahead of Vince Lombardi (No. 2), Paul Brown (No. 3), Bill Walsh (No. 4) and Don Shula (No.5).

Belichick, of course, has won five Super Bowl titles and seven AFC championships while at the helm of the Patriots. But he has been much more than the rings he’s accumulated, and that’s what made him No.1, according to Tanier.

“Belichick was always a master defensive tactician, dating back to his days as Bill Parcells’ defensive strategist,” Tanier wrote. “But he flunked his interpersonal communications exam at his first coaching stop with the Browns. He adjusted his approach in New England, saving the gruff monosyllables for press conferences. Belichick never let conventional wisdom dictate his coaching decisions, whether it meant scouring the waiver wire for “useless” free agents, simplifying the play-calling process or leaving a Pro Bowl quarterback on the bench in favor of a sixth-round sophomore with a hot hand.”

Belichick and the Patriots show no sign of slowing down, as the defending Super Bowl champions had one of the best offseasons in the salary cap era.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images