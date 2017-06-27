Bill Russell Takes Hilarious Jab At Five Hall Of Fame Centers At NBA Awards

Share this:

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell was a champion on and off the court, and he was recognized for both Monday night at the first ever NBA Awards Show as the recipient of the NBA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Bill Russell is the recipient of the NBA Lifetime Achievement Award. #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/7rZCxIMUGK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 27, 2017

After receiving the award, Russell pointed to the five presenters — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dikembe Mutombo, David Robinson, Alonzo Morning and Shaquille O’Neal — and hit them with a hilarious jab.

"I would kick your ass" pic.twitter.com/FJmJZiDo6R — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) June 27, 2017

All five are Hall of Famers, but their impressive basketball résumés don’t compare to Russell’s.

when you're a great center but bill russell says he'd kick your ass & it's true pic.twitter.com/KrFa422wg8 — alex (@steven_lebron) June 27, 2017

Russell won a record 11 NBA championships with the Celtics, the last two of which he won as player-coach of the Celtics in 1968 and 1969. He also was the first ever African-American head coach in any of the four major North American sports leagues (NBA, NHL, NFL, MLB).

In addition to Russell’s on-court accomplishments, and there are many, he also is a civil rights hero. He’s made a tremendous impact in all walks of life.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images