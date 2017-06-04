Bills’ LeSean McCoy Places Enormous Six-Figure Bet On NBA Finals

LeSean McCoy is known for his flashy moves on the field, but Tuesday he made a flashy move with his wallet.
The Buffalo Bills running back dished out some serious cash by placing a $200,000 bet on the Golden State Warriors to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.
According to ForTheWin, if McCoy wins the bet, the return would be for $62,500. It also is worth noting that this is the largest bet that Planet Hollywood took on this series.
And don’t worry, there’s nothing “shady” going on with McCoy’s wager.
The five-time Pro Bowl selection is set to make $6.25 million next season, according to Spotrac. Needless to say, no matter the money you could potentially make nor how dominant Golden State looks, any six-figure bet is a big risk, indeed.
Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images
