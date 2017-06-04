Bills’ LeSean McCoy Places Enormous Six-Figure Bet On NBA Finals

Share this:

LeSean McCoy is known for his flashy moves on the field, but Tuesday he made a flashy move with his wallet.

The Buffalo Bills running back dished out some serious cash by placing a $200,000 bet on the Golden State Warriors to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

According to ForTheWin, if McCoy wins the bet, the return would be for $62,500. It also is worth noting that this is the largest bet that Planet Hollywood took on this series.

And don’t worry, there’s nothing “shady” going on with McCoy’s wager.

NFL players are permitted to bet on other team sports, per league gambling policy. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) June 4, 2017

The five-time Pro Bowl selection is set to make $6.25 million next season, according to Spotrac. Needless to say, no matter the money you could potentially make nor how dominant Golden State looks, any six-figure bet is a big risk, indeed.

