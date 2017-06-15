U.S. Open Blimp Reportedly Catches Fire, Crashes In Field Near Erin Hills

Share this:

A scary scene is unfolding at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin.

There are eyewitness reports of a blimp catching fire and crashing near Erin Hills where the tournament is being played. According to one eyewitness, people could be seen parachuting from the blimp, but those reports haven’t been confirmed yet.

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017

According to the Golf Channel, the blimp wasn’t part of FOX’s TV coverage or from the USGA.

UPDATE: The blimp was an advertiser and is not connected to FOX or the USGA. We hope everyone is OK and safe. — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 15, 2017

The pilot was injured, according to the USGA, but it’s unclear how serious the injuries are.

A blimp unaffiliated with the #USOpen or @FOXSports has crashed near Erin Hills. Pilot was injured and first responders are on the scene. — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2017

The blimp appeared to go down in a nearby field, as seen on a Facebook Live video from FOX-13 in Tampa, Fla.

FOX, who is televising the event on FS1, got this footage of a fiery explosion after the blimp already had gone down.