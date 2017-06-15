U.S. Open Blimp Reportedly Catches Fire, Crashes In Field Near Erin Hills

A scary scene is unfolding at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin.
There are eyewitness reports of a blimp catching fire and crashing near Erin Hills where the tournament is being played. According to one eyewitness, people could be seen parachuting from the blimp, but those reports haven’t been confirmed yet.
According to the Golf Channel, the blimp wasn’t part of FOX’s TV coverage or from the USGA.
The pilot was injured, according to the USGA, but it’s unclear how serious the injuries are.
The blimp appeared to go down in a nearby field, as seen on a Facebook Live video from FOX-13 in Tampa, Fla.
FOX, who is televising the event on FS1, got this footage of a fiery explosion after the blimp already had gone down.
