Bold Strategy, Cotton: 6 Best ‘Dodgeball’ Quotes Ahead Of Charity Reunion

The members of the “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” cast reunited this week to promote an upcoming charity dodgeball game they will be participating in.

We used that an opportunity to dive back down the YouTube rabbit hole of memorable “Dodgeball” clips, of which there were many. Below is a selection of our favorite quotes from one of the funniest sports movies of all time.

(Understandably, the NSFW ones had to be left on the cutting room floor. For the full list of best quotes from the film, click here.)

— “If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.”

— “Nobody makes me bleed my own blood. Nobody!”

— “Yeah, that’s me, taking the bull by the horns. It’s how I handle business. It’s a metaphor. … But that actually happened, though.”

— “Well, I guess if a person never quit when the going got tough, they wouldn’t have anything to regret for the rest of their life. But good luck to you, Peter. I’m sure this decision won’t haunt you forever.”

— “It’s a bold strategy, Cotton. Let’s see if it pays off for them.”

— “Thank you, Chuck Norris.”