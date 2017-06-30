NESN Newswire

Boston Police Department Connects With Community At 2nd Annual G3 Girls Basketball Clinic

by on Fri, Jun 30, 2017 at 1:44PM
1,842

Boston Police Department Commissioner William B. Evans said it best: “We’re all people.”

On Friday, Boston’s Shooting Touch “G3 Back To School” basketball camp partnered with female officers from the Boston Police Department to hold a clinic in Dorchester, Mass. The purpose? To foster positive relationships between young people in Boston and the police department.

Oh, and to get the kids some fun and exercise.

For more information on Shooting Touch, you can check out its web site by clicking here.

TMZ logo

Related NESN.com Stories

COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN