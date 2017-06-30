Boston Police Department Connects With Community At 2nd Annual G3 Girls Basketball Clinic

Share this:

Boston Police Department Commissioner William B. Evans said it best: “We’re all people.”

On Friday, Boston’s Shooting Touch “G3 Back To School” basketball camp partnered with female officers from the Boston Police Department to hold a clinic in Dorchester, Mass. The purpose? To foster positive relationships between young people in Boston and the police department.

Oh, and to get the kids some fun and exercise.

For more information on Shooting Touch, you can check out its web site by clicking here.