Conor McGregor is a long-shot underdog against Floyd Mayweather, but some mixed martial arts fans think the UFC champion has a legitimate shot against the boxing legend.

NESN.com’s Courtney Cox went one-on-one with Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger, who explained why The Notorious has no chance against Mayweather.

Watch the video above to see the highlights of the interview.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images