Brawls Turn End Of Game 5 Into Fight Club Between Penguins, Predators

Things got chippy pretty quickly Thursday toward the end of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 6-0 blowout win over the Nashville Predators in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Three separate pairs got together to tango in the brawl, with one of those pairings being Nashville rookie Viktor Arvidsson and Penguins speedster Carl Hagelin. Arvidsson seemed to get the better of the exchange, landing an uppercut on Hagelin after tossing him to the ice.

"I felt like destroying something beautiful" pic.twitter.com/G8Cxlbo6Gl — Dumb Bozo (@davelozo) June 9, 2017

Evgeni Malkin also got in on the fun, adding to his scrap highlight reel this postseason.

The series now shifts back to Nashville, where the Predators will try to stay alive in front of their home crowd.

Thumbnail photo via Don Wright/USA TODAY Sports Images