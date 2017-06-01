Braxton Miller ‘Bugging’ Ex-Patriot Wes Welker For Tips In Texans Practice

Share this:

Tweet







As a former college quarterback, Houston Texans slot receiver Braxton Miller still is learning the nuances of his new position. Luckily for him, he has one of the best in the business showing him the ropes.

Miller, who’s entering his second NFL season, has been hounding new Texans offensive/special teams assistant Wes Welker for pointers during organized team activities.

“I’m always in his ear, bugging him, as you can see after practice,” Miller told reporters Wednesday, via the Texans’ official website. “I was just asking him all types of questions. What did he see? What did I do wrong today? After every play, he’s always correcting what I did wrong. Then I just go out there on the next play and fix it.”

Welker, now 36, was immensely productive out of the slot during his playing career, surpassing 100 catches and 1,000 yards in five of his six seasons with the New England Patriots. He also spent time with the San Diego Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and St. Louis Rams before playing his final game in 2015.

“The role he played is the type of role I’m playing in this offense,” Miller told reporters. “So it’s a great opportunity for me to learn from one of the greatest slot players to play the game. Especially in this type of system.”

Miller was a three-year starter at quarterback for Ohio State, then switched to wide receiver as a redshirt senior after sitting out the 2014 season with an injury. The Texans selected him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and he appeared in 10 games as a rookie, catching 15 passes for 99 yards and one touchdown.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images