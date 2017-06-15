Brian Johnson Leaves Red Sox Game In Third Inning With Shoulder Injury

Share this:

UPDATE (8:45 p.m. ET): The Boston Red Sox have announced why left-handed starter Brian Johnson was pulled from Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning.

The Sox announced, via the Red Sox beat reporters at Citizens Bank Park, that Johnson left with left shoulder discomfort.

ORIGINAL STORY: Brian Johnson’s start didn’t last very long Wednesday night.

The Red Sox left-hander was pulled from Boston’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park with two outs in the bottom of the third inning with an apparent injury.

Johnson’s only blemish through the first two innings was a walk to Tommy Joseph, but things went south for him in the third. Freddy Galvis led off the bottom half of the frame with a double, and he later came around to score on Howie Kendrick’s RBI single. Aaron Altherr then hit a two-run home run to cut Boston’s lead to 5-3.

Joseph followed Altherr’s home run with a double, and that’s the last pitch Johnson threw before being pulled by Red Sox manager John Farrell.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images