Brian Scalabrine’s BIG3 Basketball League Jersey Features Funny Twist

Share this:

Tweet







Scal is switching things up for the BIG3 basketball league.

Rather than wearing a jersey with his last name across the back, Brian Scalabrine decided to display his “White Mamba” nickname when Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league tipped off Sunday at Barclays Center.

The alias, of course, is a play on Kobe Bryant’s popular “Black Mamba” nickname and has gained popularity during Scal’s post-NBA career as a basketball analyst.

You got to love Brian Scalabrine's jersey. W. Mamba pic.twitter.com/KbakhHuOIy — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 25, 2017

Scalabrine, who played for the New Jersey Nets, Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls during his NBA career, is the captain of the Ball Hogs, one of eight teams in the newly formed league, which features a whole bunch of former NBA players. It was an unimpressive debut for his squad, which lost to Allen Iverson’s 3 Company’s team, but the “White Mamba” still provided some entertainment.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images