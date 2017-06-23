Boston Celtics

Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Welcomes Celtics’ Jayson Tatum To Boston, TD Garden

on Thu, Jun 22, 2017
Whether it’s on the basketball or hockey side of things, it’s a good time to be a young athlete in Boston.

The Celtics selected Duke forward Jayson Tatum with the No. 3 overall pick in Thursday night’s 2017 NBA Draft, and another up-and-coming Boston athlete was quick to send him a warm welcome.

Charlie McAvoy quickly made a name for himself playing defense for the Boston Bruins in the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs. Tatum will hope to make the same impact for the young C’s in front of a fan base that expects wins.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images

